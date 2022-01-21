Bandits Attack Katsina Military Base, Kill Soldier, NSCDC Operative

At least one soldier and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed when bandits stormed a military base in Shinfida community, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, Daily Trust reports.

A source said immediately the bandits stormed the military camp, they began to shoot sporadically.

The source said the bandits, who invaded the camp at about 10pm on Tuesday, also burnt down two patrol vehicles and drove away another one which they used to convey food items stolen from the surrounding villages.

The source added that the victims died instantly while those who sustained injuries were being treated at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

“The terrorists attacked the military base located within Government Day Secondary School Shinfida last Tuesday. They killed one soldier and one NSCDC officer on the spot and left many others injured.

“They attacked the military base on their motorcycles. Despite the efforts of the military personnel, the terrorists killed the two victims and set ablaze two patrol vehicles and drove away one with food items stolen from neighbouring villages,” the source said.

The terrorists had in September, 2021, ambushed troops of the Special Army Super Camp 4. Three military officers were killed while many others sustained injuries in the attack.

While the NSCDC confirmed the incident via its Public Relations Officer, DSC Muhammad Abdara, the Nigerian Army could not be reached for comments.

