Bandits Cared for Abducted Plateau Monarch, Says Palace

The suspected bandits who abducted the paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, took good care of him, a palace source has said.

The monarch was released in the early hours on Friday and taken to a hospital for check-up.

A palace source told The Nation that the abductors bought drugs for the monarch and did not maltreat him.

The source said: “We thank God Almighty that our paramount ruler is now released and is in good condition.

“Immediately after his release, he was taken to a hospital. Not that he is in a bad condition, but it’s the normal check-up which is necessary after being outside his home for days.

“We also thank God that he was not maltreated by his abductors.

“He was on medication and his abductors ensured he constantly took his drugs.

“As a matter of fact, the abductors got him fresh drugs as he couldn’t carry along with him the ones he had been taking at home, so we thank God for everything.

“Let us continue to pray for Plateau State and Nigeria.

“Let us also continue to pray for our security personnel because they are making a lot of sacrifice and doing a marvellous job for this country.

“I am positive that with our prayers and the efforts our security personnel are making, we would overcome our challenges.”

On whether ransom was paid, the source said: “This cannot be ruled out but for me, it is not important. Whether ransom was paid or not does not necessarily matter now.

What matters at the moment is that our paramount ruler is now released and we give God the glory.”

The traditional ruler was abducted from his palace at about 1am on Sunday. Two days later, the abductors called through his phone and demanded N500 million ransom.

It could not be confirmed how much was eventually paid.

____

