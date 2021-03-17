Bandits In Nigeria Have International Sponsors – NSCDC Boss

The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) , Ahmed Audi says bandits operating in Nigeria have foreign sponsors.

Audi disclosed this on Wednesday during the training workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The training according to the agency is aimed at strengthening capacity on best practices for fostering effective leadership, civil-military relations, and conflict management, held in Abuja.

Audi said the country is witnessing an asymmetric war that requires inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.

“Following how events are unfolding in the country, we are experiencing a serious conflict that I think in the history of Nigeria, this is about the first conflict that will give us a serious problem and the conflict is called asymmetric war.

“We have had in the past some semblance of this type of war but the proper manifestation of it is the one we are seeing ow and asymmetric war is a war that requires all hands to be on deck if we really want to deal with it and nip it in the bud.

“These guys are serious; these guys have international sponsors, so we need to come together,” the NSCDC Boss said.

Audi, therefore, called on security agencies to avoid rivalry and what he described as service supremacy, which according to him is a major challenge to collaboration needed to win the war against banditry.

He however assured that the NSCDC is working hard to rid the country of the increased violence.

“Civil defence will do our best to make sure that these security incidences are curbed and totally eliminated,” Audi assured.

