Bandits Kill 12 in Niger Village

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead in an attack by terrorists that started Saturday up till Sunday morning, in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Nigeria’s north-central Niger State.

The co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, told Leadership that many people were also abducted.

He added that scores were injured while houses and cars were burnt in the renewed attacks on the villages in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government areas of the State.

