Bandits Kill 33, Sack Villages in President Buhari’s Katsina Home State

Share Pin 0 Shares

Suspected bandits on Friday evening invaded two villages in Batsari local Government area President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina, killing 33 people.

The bandits were said to have entered Tsauwa and Dankar villages at the time of prayer, around 6:30pm and burnt several houses, animals and properties worth millions.

The District Head of Batsari who is also Sarki Ruma, Alhaji Tukur Muaazu, described the incident as horrible.

He said, “I have never seen this type of destruction in my life. The bandits arrived here (Tsauwa) about 7 pm on Friday when residents were about observing Magrib. Some were also preparing to sleep. The bandits laid siege to the village, killing and destroying anything they sighted.

“I appeal to Governor Aminu Masari to come to the aid of the victims. I will also plead that security in the community should be strengthened. ”

The Katsina State Police Commissioner, CP Sanusi Buba who led a joint team of Police, accompanied with the men of ‘’Operation Puff Adder’’, Nigeria Army and newsmen to the two affected villages, confirmed the incident

“Twenty-one people were killed in Tsauwa while nine were killed in Dankar.”

Security personnel including police and the army as well as local vigilantes had taken up positions in the two villages by Saturday evening.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.