Bandits Kill Kidnapped Niger Village Head

The village head of Madaka Alhaji Zakari Yau in Niger State who was kidnapped last week has reportedly been murdered by bandits.

Yau who was first kidnapped three months ago before being released and again taken into the custody of bandits was reportedly killed on Christmas day. The murder of the traditional ruler brings the number of people killed by bandits in Madaka to four.

The bandits during the December 20 raid first killed the local head of the vigilante in the town, Ishyaku Alhassan, his son Abdulhamid Ishyaku and one other person.

Reports from freed victims said that the village head was killed after being tortured by bandits who sometimes sat on him while smoking Indian hemp. It was gathered that the monarch was even forced by the bandits to smoke the weeds.

The Chief of Staff to the Rafi local government Council Chairman Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed who confirmed the development said some of the kidnapped villagers released by the bandits revealed the murder of the monarch.

The released victims reportedly said the remains of the village head was buried in the bush.

Mohammed said the bandits had demanded N800,000 from the deceased family which they were trying to raise before the announcement of his death. Efforts to get police confirmation for the story were unsuccessful.

Rafi local government area of the state has come under serious attacks by bandits in the last couple of days leading to the killing of at least 10 persons and abduction of over 50 others.

One of those recently kidnapped was the District Head of Guna.

Only last Thursday was a Chieftain of the Peoples Democractic Party Alhaji Ahmodu Mohammed killed and his three daughters abducted in Kampala a community not more than one hour drive from Minna the state capital.

