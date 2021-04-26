Bandits Kill Two More Abducted Greenfield University Students

Bandits have killed two more students abducted from Greenfield University in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He disclosed that two more bodies of the abducted students were recovered by security agencies and have been evacuated to a mortuary, while the university has been notified of the development.

This brings the total number of students abducted from the school and killed by the bandits to five.

On Friday, three bodies of the students were found by security operatives at a community near the university located along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

They were abducted on Tuesday last week by bandits from the private school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Aruwan has said that the remains of the three students were found in Kwanan Bature village, while Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing as sheer wickedness, inhumanity, and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

He went on to say that armed bandits represented the worst of humankind and must be fought at all costs for the violent wickedness they represent.

The government called on the residents to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the existence of the Nigerian State.

Hours before the government confirmed the recovery of the two more bodies, Governor El-Rufai sent a delegation to the families of the three students whose bodies were earlier recovered.

The delegation led by the Commissioner of Education in Kaduna, Shehu Mohammed, visited the parents of the students in Jaji, Barnawa, and Sabon Tasha areas in Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

While sympathising with them, Mohammed hinted that the government has commenced the process of beefing up security around schools in the state and relocation of students from schools located in vulnerable areas to safer places.

He, however, reiterated the government’s position not to negotiate with bandits, even in the face of the present situation.

________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.