Bandits Release Five More Students In Kaduna

Five more abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State have been released.

This comes barely three days after five students were set free.

With Thursday’s development, a total of 10 students have now been released while those still in captivity are 29. According to reports, the students are currently on their way to the hospital.

Recall that the Kaduna State Government had handed the first five students to their families.

