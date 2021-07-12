Bandits Release Kaduna Monarch, Hold on to Daughter, Other Captives

Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, Emir of Kajuru, has been released from captivity.

A source confirmed the news, saying the other 13 persons abducted from the monarch’s private residence are still in captivity.

“The Sarkin Kajuru was released around the forest areas leading to Kajuru castle,” the source said.

A member of the Emir’s family said he is well and will be taken to the hospital for examination.

Ibrahim Inuwa Kajuru, a former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Kaduna, confirmed the monarch’s release to Trust TV.

The journalist, who is also a resident of the town, said the emir has addressed his subjects at his palace.

It is unclear if any ransom was paid but the bandits had earlier demanded N200 million for the release of the 85-year-old monarch.

