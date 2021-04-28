Bandits Release Video of Pregnant Student Abducted in Kaduna

Bandits have released a video of a pregnant student abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State.

The victim was abducted alongside 38 other students in March.

Between April 5 and April 8, the bandits released 10 of the abducted students, leaving 29 of them in captivity.

They had initially demanded a N500 million ransom from the government but after the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai failed to comply, they reached out to some parents.

In a four-minute, 56 seconds video shot at night, in an unknown location, a bandit was heard speaking in Hausa and later Fulfulde.

He asked some of the students to come forward and speak to the camera.

In the video, the pregnant woman the bandits addressed as Hajiya pleaded with their parents to rescue them.

“We are appealing to our parents to help us, we are tired and there is no food. They should do their best to get us out of this place. We have spent 47 days, almost all of us are ill and there is no food. We sleep in the open even when it rains,” she said.

The bandits also introduced a woman they addressed as the wife of a military officer who was abducted from her home in Tirkania-Agwa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victim, who said her husband is a naval officer working in Warri, Delta State, urged the Federal Government to come to their rescue.

She said the bandits had earlier requested for N30million for their release.

________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.