Bandits Responsible for South-East Attacks Not IPOB – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, says bandits are responsible for attacks in the South-East but accuse the Eastern Security Network operated by the Indigenous People of Biafra of being the masterminds.

Umahi, however, said the governors of the South-East will not back illegality in any form but will operate within the context of the law.

He also said the regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, recently launched by the South-East governors was not formed in a hurry, adding that the only recognised security outfit in the region is Ebubeagu.

The governor spoke on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme .

He said, “Of late, we have bandits that are doing a lot of evil and say that they are Eastern Security Network. They commit a lot of crimes and say that they are IPOB and later IPOB will say they have no hand in it. This is what is going on. We will not allow illegality to thrive in our land. Conflict will not resolve conflict.”

“Ebubeagu is to protect the lives of everyone in the South-East,” the governor stressed.

Umahi also blamed some politicians for the insecurity in the country.

“A lot of people want to get to the top by all means and they hire bandits who go to burn police stations, kill people and they come out to say that they are IPOB, they are not IPOB, they are just criminals being hired by people.

“The truth remains that the country is going into extreme politics, it is easier to make money in politics, blackmail people and so, we have departed from the culture of hard work,” he said.

Of late, the South-East region has come under intense attacks as gunmen assail residents, police formations and prisons, freeing thousands of inmates. The unfolding insecurity had led the governors of the zone to launch a security outfit to complement the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against crimes.

