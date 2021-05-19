Bandits Set Church On Fire in Kaduna

A building housing the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been set ablaze by armed bandits.

At least eight persons were killed in the attacks while several houses were torched.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the attacks, identified those killed as Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba,Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa, and Gideon Bitrus.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attack on the place of worship, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to carry out an urgent assessment of the damage done by the invaders.

Aruwan also said troops of the Nigerian Navy “neutralized three bandits” and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, still in Chikun LGA.

According to him, the troops stationed at the Kujama checkpoint foiled the attack at Wakwodna following a tip-off.

He said bandits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops, and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their owners.

“The troops arrested a suspected bandits informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi. Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation,” he said.

He said El-Rufai noted the report of the attack on Ungwan Gaida with sadness, and condoled the families of the slain citizens, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

