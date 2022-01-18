Bank Staff Commits Suicide in Delta
A staff of a commercial bank in Sapele, Delta State, Nwokorie Nnamdi Godson, has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday.
According to reports, the deceased hung himself at his residence in Ugbeyiyi but details of the incident were still sketchy when he was found dead.
Nwokorie reportedly hung himself on a water tank scaffold after he dropped a suicide note via a Facebook post, where he hinted that he was going through a difficult time.
The Guardian reports that Police Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours