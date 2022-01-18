Nwokorie Godson

Bank Staff Commits Suicide in Delta

A staff of a commercial bank in Sapele, Delta State, Nwokorie Nnamdi Godson, has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased hung himself at his residence in Ugbeyiyi but details of the incident were still sketchy when he was found dead.

Nwokorie reportedly hung himself on a water tank scaffold after he dropped a suicide note via a Facebook post, where he hinted that he was going through a difficult time.

The Guardian reports that Police Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

