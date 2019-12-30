Bank Staff Grilled Over Foiled Robbery in Abuja

Staff of a first-generation bank at Mpape in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are currently being grilled by the police over alleged involvement in a botched robbery attempt on the bank last Saturday, The Nation reports.

A source said it was curious how the robbers gained access into the bank on a nonworking day and some top officials suspected to have colluded with the them were being questioned.

Last Saturday one robber was killed and four others arrested after a team of policemen and soldiers foiled their attempt to rob the bank.

Some staff of the bank who were on duty on that had been taken by the police for questioning.

According to the source, the robbery suspects under interrogation claimed they had gotten information from some staff of the bank to carry out the operation.

A statement by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, Yusuf Mariam, had indicated that “The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation of the incident.”

A corporate statement by the bank had indicated that staff and customers were unhurt in the incident and the suspects apprehended.

The bank commended the response by the police and military.

“We truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment,” the bank said.

