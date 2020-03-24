Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has tested positive for coronavirus, a press statement by his SSA Media has said.

On Monday, the Governor had gone on self-isolation after having contact with Atiku Abubaka’s son who has been tested positive of coronavirus.

