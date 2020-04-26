Bauchi to Partner With Miners to Make the State Center for Mineral Processing in the North-East

The Bauchi state government has reaffirmed its determination towards giving the required support to Independent miners in the state in order to strengthen and advance their operations.

The State Commissioner of Natural Resources, Honourable Nuruddeen Abdulhameed disclosed this when he paid a working visit to one of the largest Tin processing factory in Bauchi, Banzir Mining based in Rishi village of Toro Local Government Area.

Honourable Nuruddeen Abdulhameed observed that, strengthen the capacity and operations of miners because of their expertise in the sector will assist the state to be the center of not only for mineral processing in the entire Northeast, but for Tin shade Gold, Lead-zinc and kaoline.

The Commissioner who was satisfied and surprised with the level of facilities at the tin processing factory, described the centre as the best because of its capacity in operation.

“I was delighted with the number of facilities in this factory, we will support you, not only to boost or expand your operation, but to assist the state government to reduce unemployment in the society”, Honorable Abdulhameed said.

“I want to assure you and indeed the entire mining operators in our state of the commitment and resolve of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards advancing mining activities for us to improve our IGR and develop the state”, the commissioner added.

According to him, the working visit to the factory was to seek for collaboration and partnership in order to ensure effective service delivery.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, we will give you the necessary support for you to transport your commodities to various palaces across the globe”, he pledged.

The Commissioner sought for maximum support of mining operators to enable Governor Bala Mohammed to revive mining sector for job creation, revenue generation and for the overal economic growth and development of the of state.

On his part, the Managing Director of the Tin processing factory, Alhaji Sunusi Khalifa who conducted round, the Commissioner alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Hajj Affairs, Honourable Babayo Isah Tilde said the factory is processing different types of tin commodities.

Alhaji Sunusi Khalifa who pointed out that, with the support of the state government, the factory will be able to transport its commodities not only within Nigeria, but across the globe.

The Managing Director who mentioned some of the achievements of the factory to include providing empowerment opportunity to over 200 people across the state, said when harnessed, its commodities will contribute to the economic advancement of the state.

“The Honourable Commissioner Sir, assisting us to expand and strengthen our operations, will go a long way in reducing burden on government in terms of provision of jobs to unemployed youths and in the delivery of dividends of democracy” he said.

He added that, “as part of our corporate social responsibility, we have provided potable water to the host communities, constructed and rehabilitated roads and schools among others in the area”.

