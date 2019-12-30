Be Wary of EFCC, ICPC, Ortom Warns Cabinet Members

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, on Monday, gave an assent to the 2020 appropriation law of One Hundred and Eighty-nine Billion, Four Hundred and Eighty-three Million, Five Hundred and Eleven Naira, Twenty-five Kobo (N189,483,511,025), with a strict warning to members of his cabinet to be wary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Ortom stressed the need for justification of resources appropriated to all Ministries, Department, Agencies, ad MDAs in the State.

He said his government will remain transparent and adhere strictly to due process, maintaining that he will not shield any of his appointees who is found wanting.

“The EFCC and ICPC are government financial agencies and they are here. I will not be there to aid anyone to subvert justice. It is said that prevention is better than cure. If you do the right thing I will stand for you and at the same time, I will not instruct you to do wrong. So that at the end of our tenure, we can all go back and meet our families in peace and not being chased by EFCC,” Ortom said.

While appreciating the sacrifice of Assembly members for achieving a landmark history of passing the budget early, the governor promised to implement the budget to the latter, noting that Benue people are eager to see government deliver dividends of democracy, stressing ‘there is no need for procrastination.

“In implementing the budget, we shall pursue aggressive development in all sectors. My cabinet members must be up to the task. There would be no more sitting in the office. I will personally go out to supervise projects. I appeal to all Benue people to join us in the duty of advancing development of the State. We are open to suggestions, ideas and constructive criticisms to add value to the people.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Titus Uba, intimated that this is the first time in twenty years that the budget will be passed and signed early, adding that it is in keeping with the Federal Government and National Assembly early passage of the national budget.

He promised that the house will embark on strict oversight to ensure prudent implementation of the 189 billion naira budget tagged, ‘Budget of Growth and Development’.

