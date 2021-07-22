Beninise Court Begins Hearing Sunday Igboho’s Case

Supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, were tensed on Thursday as Court D’Apeal of Cotonou began hearing of case involving the Yoruba rights activist.

Some of the supporters, who went to witness the case, disclosed that the environment is tensed.

Many of the supporters, who did not know when the Yoruba rights activist arrived in court, trooped into the courtroom to see him.

One of the supporters said Igboho and his wife, Ropo looked pale.

“Oosa (Igboho) is here. We are about to start the hearing. His case has been called. Everywhere is peaceful but there is tension here,” he whispered on the telephone.

“He is in court with his wife. Hearing will commence shortly,” the National Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Wale Adeniran, disclosed at 03.18 pm.

It was gathered that apart from Igboho’s supporters from Lagos, Yoruba-speaking indigenes in Benin Republic, including monarchs are attending the hearing.

One of the supporters, Alabi Mojeed Ajeleye, said Igboho bravery is a morale booster for many Yoruba rights activists.

He said, “We are here because of Sunday Igboho. We don’t want him to be extradited to Nigeria. He has been the one fighting for the rights of Yoruba people in Nigeria from killer herdsmen.

“They already attacked his home and killed his people. What is the Nigerian government looking for again?

“They have not released those arrested and we have not heard anything and you expect us to allow Benin Republic to leave this one again.

“Those of us in Benin that are Yoruba indigenes feel relieved hearing his name. He is a form of encouragement for us. Please let him remain in Benin or allow him to go to Germany. He will be killed in Nigeria and nobody will be encouraged to fight for the people again. We don’t want him to be killed like MKO Abiola.”

Another supporter, Mikail Ajibade, urged the Benin Republic government not to extradite Igboho.

“We appeal to Benin Republic government that everything should be settled in Cotonou. We don’t want Igboho to be killed. They may torture him to death. He has been letting peace reign in Yorubaland,” he added.

