‘Best Thing To Happen To South-East’, INM Welcomes Exercise Crocodile Smile VI

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has welcomed the launch of the Nigerian Army’s Exercise Crocodile Smile VI, describing it as the best thing to happen to the South-East.

In a statement on Wednesday, the INM expressed confidence that the operation would be a massive success just like others previously held in the zone due to the professionalism and dedication of the troops.

The Nigerian Army had, on Tuesday, announced its plans for an inter-agency training workshop as part of its preparations for the launch of ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile VI’.

In reaction, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, INM’s National President, said the operation is a testament of the leadership acumen of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who according to him has transformed the army into a professional force.

Mazi Igwe said the operation would further bring about peace and security in the South East region, following in on the gains of the Operation Python Dance which addressed kidnappings, armed robbery and ritual killings.

While giving its blessing to the exercise, the INM called on other Igbo sons and daughters to do likewise, noting that the army means well.

The group, however, warned individuals and groups engaged in nefarious acts in the region to desist from such in their best interest.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement is lending its voice to the various measures deployed towards tackling insecurity in Nigeria and worthy of mention is the invaluable role of the Nigerian Army in Internal Security Operations across the country.

It is indeed a statement of the fact that the Nigerian Army has risen to the occasion in times too numerous to mention in addressing the various security challenges in the country. Consequently, the recent launch of Operation Crocodile Smile VI is a testament of the leadership acumen of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement views the launch of Operation Crocodile Smile VI as one of the best things to happen to South-East Nigeria as it is intended to ensure that all threats to peace in the region are adequately contained.

It is thus our considered opinion that Operation Crocodile Smile VI would indeed be a huge success given the past operations of the Nigerian Army in the South East region that have been highly successful due to the professionalism and dedication of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

We salute the dexterity of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt, Gen. Tukur Buratai who has over the years transformed the Nigerian Army into a professional force as evident in the various successes recorded in the war against terrorism and other acts of criminalities in the country.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement wishes to use this medium to solicit support from well-meaning Nigerians for the operations of the Nigerian Army, which has by and large been extraordinary and brought about the much-needed peace and tranquillity in the country.

The launch of Operation Crocodile Smile VI is indeed a welcome development, and the Igbos in Nigeria Movement gives its blessings to it in all ramifications. We also pledge our unflinching support for the operations of the Nigerian Army, which has been very committed to ridding South-East Nigeria of acts of militancy and criminalities in times past.

We also to state that previous operations of the Nigerian Army such as Operation Python Dance indeed helped to address the challenge of kidnappings, armed robbery and ritual killings that were rampant in South-East Nigeria at the time. Previous editions also restored sanity to most states in South-East Nigeria, where countless militant and criminal gangs that made life unbearable for the people met their waterloo.

We also wish to state that Igbos sons and daughters now frequent home during the yuletide season without fear of kidnappings or armed robbery due to the presence of troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Python Dance and other operations launched in the region.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement wishes to inform members of the general public that indeed the coming of Operation Crocodile Smile VI would further bring about peace and security in the South East region.

We are consequently calling on all well-meaning sons and daughters of Igbo extraction to support the newly launched Operation Crocodile Smile VI as the security of lives and properties in South East region should dominate our discussions regularly.

We are also using this medium to sound a note of warning to individuals and groups that are engaged in nefarious acts in the South East region to desist from such nefarious enterprises in their best interest.

The peace and tranquillity of the South East region are indeed paramount, hence our gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for his extraordinary commitment towards ensuring that the South East region in Nigeria is safe and secured all year round.

We do not doubt that Operation Crocodile Smile VI would record the same success as previous operations in the South East region.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement is also convinced that at the end of Operation Crocodile Smile VI, all traces of militancy and criminal activities would be reduced to the barest minimum in the South East region.

It is thus on this premise that the Igbos in Nigeria movement commends the leadership of the Nigerian Army led by the Chief of Army Staff whose leadership strides has impacted positively in the operations of the Nigerian Army, which has also been evidenced in the success of the various internal security operations in South-East Nigeria and other parts of the country.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement as a partner in progress pledges its unalloyed support to the Nigerian Army in that task of addressing the various security challenges in South-East Nigeria and other parts of the country.

We also encourage other well-meaning associations to do the same in the overarching objective of ensuring that crime and criminalities are reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

We thank you for your time and attention, and we desire that the Nigerian Army would receive as much cooperation from the people of South East as it commences Operation Crocodile VI.

