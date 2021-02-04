Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Ebong as USTDA Director

President Joseph Biden of the United States has appointed Nigerian-born Ms. Enoh Titilayo Ebong as the Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The appointment meant a return to USTDA where from 2004 to 2019, Ebong had served in a variety of roles, most recently as the Agency’s General Counsel, and Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer.

As Acting Director, Ebong leads an agency that partners with the US private sector to develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in emerging economies, while supporting US jobs through the export of US goods and services.

“It is an honor to return to USTDA. The opportunity to lead the Agency comes at a critical moment when the world is turning to the United States for leadership on clean energy and climate-smart infrastructure, as well as safe and secure ICT solutions,” said Ebong during her swearing-in ceremony.

“The Agency is one of the most effective, targeted and proven tools within the U.S. government. I’ve long believed in USTDA”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.