Biden Calls Fox News Correspondent ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’

U.S. President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic on Monday, calling a Fox News correspondent a “stupid son of a bitch” after the journalist asked a question about inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability going into the midterms?” Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the President.

“No, it’s a great asset,” President Biden responded sarcastically. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Doocy later told Fox News’ Bret Baier that other reporters had to tell him what the president said because he couldn’t hear anything over the shouting of the White House’s press wranglers.

Appearing on “Hannity” later Monday night, Doocy said the president called him approximately an hour after the exchange and said, “it’s nothing personal, pal.”

When asked if Biden apologized, Doocy said, “He cleared the air, and I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

The White House has yet to comment on the president’s remark.

Doocy is known for his combative approach to White House questioning, frequently pressing White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the president himself about topics like inflation, immigration and crime. On Fox News after the incident, Doocy laughed it off, saying “nobody has fact checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

Biden, who held a nearly two-hour news conference with reporters last week, has occasionally become frustrated with reporters’ questions. During that marathon news conference, he raised his voice to another reporter who asked the president about his comments comparing those who opposed his voting access agenda to the likes of Bull Connor and George Wallace.

