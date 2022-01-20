WJH_Nov3_BidenHarris_header_2

Biden Confirms Kamala Harris Will Be His Running Mate in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday committed to Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2024 when he runs for reelection.

“Yes and yes,” Biden responded during his first news conference of the year when a reporter asked whether Harris would be on his ticket and whether he thought she was doing a good job on voting rights policies.

Biden’s remarks Wednesday came after Harris dismissed a question about whether she would be on the Democratic Party’s ticket in 2024 in an interview with NBC recently.

“I’m sorry, we are thinking about today. I mean honestly, I know why you’re asking the question… We’re focused on the things in front of us,” she said.

Harris, 57, is the first woman and first Black and Asian American person ever sworn in as U.S. vice president. But she has suffered persistently low approval ratings, with many polls suggesting she is more unpopular than Biden.

A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted January 12 to 14 found that Biden and Harris each had a 44 percent approval rating, while 56 percent of respondents disapproved.

The results were published on Thursday, a year after Biden and Harris took office, and follows the president saying Harris will be his running mate in 2024.

