President Joe Biden signs executive orders inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

Biden Signs Executive Orders, Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

US President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive orders to launch his administration Wednesday, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord.

The orders were aimed at reversing decisions by his predecessor Donald Trump, reversing the process of leaving the World Health Organization, ending the ban on entries from mostly Muslim-majority countries, bolstering environmental protections and strengthening the fight against Covid-19.

“We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far,” Biden said.

Details later…

AFP

__________

