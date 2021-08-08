f0f99a41-idahosa-wells-okunbo (1)

Billionaire Captain Hosa Okunbo Dies at 63

Edo-born billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, has died after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Okunbo, a professional pilot and philanthropist, died last night (Saturday) 12 months after doctors said he had nine months to live. He was aged 63.

Late Okunbo, who moved to London a year ago for treatment, is survived by widow, Nosa, and children.

In October last year, there were rumours that he was in a coma and that his illness was due to the outcome of Edo State governorship election.

There’s a time to be born; a time to die— Hosa Okunbo

The business mogul dismissed the insinuations, noting that it was inhuman to link his illness to the result of the just-concluded Edo governorship election.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a rash of social media posts concerning my health and the inhuman manner in which it is being orchestrated to look as if it was as a result of the outcome of the September 19 Edo State governorship election, in which I publicly supported Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“It is evidently ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well. I have never claimed to be a superhuman. I do not deny the fact that I am not well.

“I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a series of tests, my doctors confirmed that I have some health issues. It is, therefore, ill-advised and inhuman for those who are not comfortable with the position I took in the Edo election to joyfully circulate in the social media that I have health issues and that I have slid into a coma.

“Well, I leave them all to God.

“I am over 60 years. I thank God who gave me the gift of life, an opportunity to live a good life, the grace to build a legacy of achievements and, most importantly, a good name, which is better than silver and gold.

“I hold dearly to heart the words of the scriptures that there is a time to be born; and a time to die.”

