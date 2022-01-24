Bitcoin Crashes Below $34,000, a 6-Month Low

The prices of bitcoin and ether fell to six-month lows Monday morning, continuing a sell-off of major cryptocurrencies that has erased more than $1 trillion in value from the market since November, Forbes reports.

The price of bitcoin, which makes up nearly 40% of the crypto market and is the most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell to around $33,500 Monday morning, down more than 6% from 24 hours before.

Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency and around 16% of the overall market, fell more than 11% to around $2,200.

Both cryptocurrencies are at their lowest points since July last year and have shed around half their value since reaching record-breaking highs in November. Other major tokens—including XRP, cardano, solana and Binance’s BNB—have experienced similarly steep drops over the last 24 hours, falling between roughly 8% and 12%. The losses continue a days-long rout for major tokens like bitcoin (down 23% over the last week), ether (35%), Binance’s BNB (32%), cardano (31%) and solana (45%).

