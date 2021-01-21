Aminu Yahaya Sharif

Blasphemy: Court Sets Aside Death Sentence Of Kano Singer

The appeal division of the Kano State High Court has set aside the death sentence passed on Aminu Yahaya Sharif, a Kano singer, charged with blasphemy.

The two-man panel of the court in a judgment on the appeal filed by Sharif ordered a retrial of the case on the grounds that the whole proceedings at the lower court were characterised with irregularities.

The court in another appeal also set aside the judgement and sentencing of Umar Faruk, a 13-year-old boy who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the charge of blasphemy.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Aminu Yahaya SharifHigh CourtKano State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Protesters, Traditional Rulers Back Akeredolu’s Quit Notice to Unregistered Herders

Protesters, Traditional Rulers Back Akeredolu’s Quit Notice to Unregistered Herders

News
  • 21 Jan
  • 0
US Resumes WHO Support, Launches $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Plan

US Resumes WHO Support, Launches $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Plan

News
  • 21 Jan
  • 0
EU Agency Urges Preparation Of Stronger Measures Over Virus Variants

EU Agency Urges Preparation Of Stronger Measures Over Virus Variants

News
  • 21 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top