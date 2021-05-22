Bodies of Officers Killed in Air Crash Arrive Protestant Church, Abuja

Bodies of Air Force officers killed in a plane crash in Kaduna have arrived at the Protestant church, Airforce base, Abuja.

The five officers were in the entourage of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru who died in the ill-fated aircraft.

The bodies were brought to the NAF base where the funeral service is currently underway.

The officers who are all Christians include Brigadier General Olayinka and other crew members, FLT LT T.O Asaniyi, FLT LT AA Olufade, SGT Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo.

The solemn service began with an opening prayer by the presiding priest, Reverend Group Captain Dogo Gani, Director of Chaplaincy NAF headquarters.

Some of the wives of the deceased officers could not hold back their tears at the church service.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Musa Istifanus are also at the church service.

