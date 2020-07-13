Body of ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Found at Lake Piru in California

Naya Rivera is confirmed dead five days after disappearing during a trip to a California lake with her 4-year-old son. She was 33.

A body recovered in the lake Monday morning matched the description of Rivera, the sheriff’s office confirmed during an afternoon press conference. An autopsy has not been conducted, but authorities have previously said they presume Rivera drowned in the lake.

Rivera, was boating with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon when she went missing. The boy was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon and told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but Rivera did not.

The sheriff’s office has said Rivera and her son were the only people on the boat she had rented when it went out on the water.

In the area where the boat was found, the water was about 30 feet deep, authorities said. Visibility in the water during the day was about eight to 10 inches and there was lots of debris and full-size trees under the water and “varying depths.”

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it was presuming that Rivera drowned in the lake. Deputy Chris Dyer said there were no signs of foul play or anything that went wrong “besides a tragic accident.”

Several agencies have assisted in the search on Lake Piru, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s office said.