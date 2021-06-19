Boko Haram Appoints New Commander After Shekau’s Death

A top Boko Haram commander, Bakura Modu, has presumably assumed the leadership role of the jihadist group following the death of its leader Abubakar Shekau.

Modu, also known as Sahaba, in a short video in Arabic, urged his faction’s commanders to remain loyal despite the loss of Shekau.

Shekau, who gained notoriety after kidnapping nearly 300 schoolgirls in 2014, killed himself last month rather than surrender after Islamic State-allied rivals attacked his base camp in Borno, security sources said.

A local source confirmed to AFP that it was really Modu in the new video.

The undated video shows Modu flanked by scores of armed fighters in formation as he addresses the camera, in what is traditionally a jihadist group’s way of presenting a new leader.

“Commanders of Jama’atu Ahlu Sunna Lidda’awati Wal Jihad. Be steadfast and draw your swords, spreading your jihad, decapitating the enemy,” he said, using the official name of Shekau’s Boko Haram faction also known as JAS.

“Don’t allow what befalls you these days to weaken your resolve on the jihad your are waging, because Allah has not forsaken your efforts.”

He also urges Boko Haram commanders to reject ISWAP commander Abu Musab Al-Barnawi.

