Boko Haram Attacks Military in Borno Town

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a military base at Mainok in Borno State.

Mainok is one of the dark spots on the Maiduguri/Damaturu highway, which links Borno to other parts of the country.

As a result of the attack, the highway was closed for about four hours causing heavy traffic on both sides of Maiduguri and Damaturu. The road was later opened by soldiers for commuters.

Some drivers, who travelled from Maiduguri told disclosed that a police station and a military base were burnt during the attack.

“We noticed that some parts of the military base were still burning because I could see some heavy smoke from the camp. The police station was also burnt,” a driver said.

In the Minok attack, a Lieutenant Colonol and some soldiers were allegedly killed. Others, who sustained injuries, were taken to Benishiek hospital for treatment.

