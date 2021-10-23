Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Community

Armed persons believed to be members of Book Haram terrorist group, on Saturday, attacked a Nigerian military base in Katarko village in Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

Credible sources said the insurgents engaged security agents in the base in heavy shooting, forcing residents to run to the bushes for safety.

Katarko is located 20 kilometres south-east of Damaturu, the state capital. The village has witnessed frequent attacks by the insurgents, resulting in loss of lives.

A security source said the terrorists drove into the village in 10 guntrucks and attacked the military formation, carting away caches of weapons and ammunition.

The attack caused heavy traffic and left travellers stranded near Yobe State University.

The source also said the military bsse was badly hit by the terrorists.

As a result of the attack which lasted over an hour, hundreds of passengers travelling along the road were stranded as soldiers from the checkpoint near Yobe State University blocked the road.

Some of the passengers who spoke to our correspondent said they would continue their journey as soon as the road was reopened.

Others travelling as far as Gombe, Taraba and Yola have already abandoned the route for an alternative route from Potiskum.

“Many of the drivers that are going to far places like Yola, Gombe and Taraba have left to follow Potiskum/Ashaka road but some of us that are here will continue our journey when the road is clear,” a driver, said.

