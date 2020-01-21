Andimi

Boko Haram Executes Abducted Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman

Boko Haram insurgents have killed the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lawan Andimi, in Michika local government area of Adamawa state.

Ahmad Salkida, a journalist with years of experience reporting the activities of the insurgents, in a series of tweets said Andimi was killed on Monday.

“To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by #BokoHaram was executed yesterday,” Salkida tweeted.

Andimi was abducted early January when the insurgents attacked his village.

Days after his abduction, the clergyman, in a video clip released by the insurgents, asked Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, to rescue him.



