Boko Haram Frees Abducted Pastor, Day Before Publicized Execution Date

Pastor Bulus Yikura of Ekiliziyan Eyanuwa a Nigeriya, EYN (Church of Brethren in Nigeria),has regained freedom from his abductors suspected to be members of Boko Haram insurgents.

A security source disclosed that the cleric was set free on Wednesday evening on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis. He was sighted with a few family members and the Nigerian Secret police.

Yikura’s freedom is coming one day before the deadline for his execution in a widely circulated video to seek for help.

He was sighted in the video kneeling and begging Federal Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to intervene as his life was left hanging for a few days.

He was quoted in the video pleading: “I have been given only seven days to appeal for assistance that will help me out of this torture.

“If truly you want to rescue me from this untold suffering and threat to life, then you have to act fast.

“I am also calling on the EYN president to help mobilise help that will rescue me, and also pray for me so that God will make things easy for me here”.

It is not clear what transpired before the release of Pastor Yikura as details are still being kept under wraps.

Recalled that Yikura was abducted on Christmas Eve last year when Boko Haram attacked Pemi village in Chibok local government area of Borno State and has since been with the captors.

_________

