Boko Haram Has Captured 500 Communities in Shiroro – LG Chairman

Boko Haram terrorists have captured over 500 communities in eight wards of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is according to the chairman of the council, Hon Suleiman Chukuba, who briefed journalists in the state on Friday.

He listed the affected areas as Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, Chukuba and Galadima Kogo.

According to him, the insurgents have attempted to incorporate and recruit residents of the communities to become Boko Haram members.

Mr Chukuba, who lamented the situation, also said the terrorists are trying to equip the people to fight against the government.

“They incorporate the people of those communities by telling them they have arms and money to give them so they can assist them in fighting the government,” he added.

He said that Boko Haram insurgents have proclaimed that they do not want conventional primary and secondary schools, adding that their preference is the Islamic school.

“Shiroro Local Government has an uncountable number of Boko Haram [fighters],” the council boss explained.

“I have the proof being that I am the Executive Chairman, the Chief Security Officer of the local government. When they go to the various communities, what they tell them is that ‘We don’t want primary, secondary schools. We only want Islamiyya schools.’”

The council leader, who is worried over Boko Haram’s incursion, is appealing to the Federal Government to bring more security personnel to the area to help dislodge the criminals who have made Shiroro their home.

The recent development is coming six months after the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello raised an alarm that Boko Haram terrorists have hoisted their flag in Kaure village, Shiroro Local Government Area.

The governor had said the insurgents forcibly took the wives of some of the villagers for themselves.

