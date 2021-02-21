Boko Haram Hoists Flag In Parts Of Borno As Military Repels Attack

Insurgents believed to be members of Boko Haram have hoisted their flag in parts of Marte local government in Borno State, according to military sources.

The insurgents repeatedly attacked the local government within the week. On Friday, the insurgents attacked neighbouring Dikwa local government.

But they were repelled by a combined effort of the air component and ground forces of Operation Lafiya Dole in a battle that lasted hours, sources said.

Meanwhile, the attack dislodged many residents of Dikwa who fled into bushes to take refuge. The insurgents also laid an ambush for the reinforcements deployed from the theatre command headquarters located in Maiduguri.

The attack on Marte came barely two months after the Borno state government resettled 500 households in New Marte. The casualty figure for the attack is still unknown, but some soldiers injured from Marte have since been evacuated to Maiduguri where they are currently being treated.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff has commended the troops of the Nigerian Army who repelled the attack on Dikwa, saying the soldiers gave a good account of themselves.

Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru gave the assurance that more combat equipment will be moved to the theatre in Borno State and others in various parts of the country.

The army chief made the remarks while visiting the Borno theatre command for the third time since his appointment. He added there was a need to encourage and keep fighting troops motivated.

The General assured that the Nigerian army, under his watch, will continue to work hard to surmount the twin problems of banditry and insurgency in the country.

