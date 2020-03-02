Boko Haram/ISWAP: CALSER Commends Nigerian Army Super Camp Strategy, Lauds Constant Presence of Buratai in the Theatre

The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has saluted the Nigerian Army’s Super Camp Strategy as the perfect morale booster in the final push to victory against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

CALSER’s gave this commendation after deploying a team of researchers to transverse the length and breadth of the northeast.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, convener Princess Ajibola said this strategy has recorded massive dividends, especially with the army’s top shots, led by Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, always at the trenches.

CALSER showered praises on Lt. Gen. Buratai who has made it a mandatory exercise to consistently pay routine visits to the theatre of operations to boost the morale of the troops.

The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights, however, frowned at selfish individuals against the Super Camps, whose mission is to undermine the giant strides recorded.

The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights welcomes you all to this press conference organized in light of the operations of the Super Camp strategy of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to applaud the efforts of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria with the introduction measures and strategies aimed at ensuring the return of peace and tranquility in North-East Nigeria.

The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights deployed a team of researchers to transverse the length and breadth of North-East Nigeria to put issues in proper perspectives for members of the unsuspecting general public.

This periodic assessment by the Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights is in line with its strategic objective of appraising the operations of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

We consequently wish to state that the Super Camp Strategy of the Nigerian Army has indeed provided that needed boost in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria. This is cognizant of the fact that in the periods that the Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Africa Rights deployed its team of researchers to the fields, it noticed the presence of some top brass of the Nigeria Army in the trenches with the troops.

We wish to state that on numerous occasions where researchers from the Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights were on the field conducting periodic reviews of the war against terrorism, it has encountered on numerous occasions top brass of the Nigerian Army with the troops in the trenches, and worthy of mention is the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai. This is quite commendable and an indication that indeed the leadership of the Nigerian Army has matched words with actions in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

This is also on the heels that the Super Camp strategy of the Nigerian Army has proved to be that avenue with which the Nigerian Army has continued to advance in multiple gains in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in North-East Nigeria.

The Coalition for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights appreciates the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff in the war against terrorism. It wishes to state that if this tempo is sustained, we might as well be seeing the end of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in Nigeria.

In light of the above, we call on the African continent to rise against the Boko Haram/ISWAP ideology by ensuring that those channels with which the Boko Haram/ISWAP spreads its ideology are identified and curtailed in the overall interest of the African continent.

The African continent must come together in this critical point of our existence and in one voice to work for the collective existence of the African region against the threats posed by some European forces working assiduously to see to the disintegration of the African continent through the covert sponsorship of the activities of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

We wish to state that an example should be taken from the leadership strides of the Nigerian Army where the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has made it a mandatory exercise to consistently pay routine visits to the theater of operations to boost the morale of the troops and as well as encouraging them to give in their best in the final push for the decimation of the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

This is in light of the unwholesome practice and interest of the political authorities in North-East Nigeria that have been carrying out acts that undermine the efforts of Nigerian Military in the fight against terrorism and other acts of sabotage in the country.

The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights frowns at such dispositions and calls for unalloyed patriotism by all citizens, including the critical media community, to see to the final defeat of the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

It must be noted that it is indeed a statement of the fact that all hands must be on deck in pursuit of the defeat of the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP.

The Nigerian Military must not also tolerate any act of sabotage from any quarters in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria as multiple evidences suggests that some vested interested in North-East Nigeria that have been benefitting from the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist activities are hell-bent on seeing to the continuation of hostilities so they can continue to smile to the bank at the detriment of the generality of the people of North-East Nigeria.

This tide the Nigerian Military must stem if it is desirous of seeing to the end of the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram/ISWAP group. The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to state in unequivocal terms that should the Nigerian Military treat such unwholesome practices with kids’ gloves the activities of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group would fester.

The Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to use this medium to appreciate and commend the leadership of the Nigerian Military for the great efforts so far in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, and most notably, the introduction of the Super Camp Strategy that indeed proved to be the magic wand in routing the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in North-East Nigeria.

The leadership of the Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights thank you all for finding time to attend this press conference and consequently states that in no distance time, Nigeria shall indeed celebrate the end of the Boko Haram/ISWAP menace in North-East Nigeria.

Thank you all, and God Bless.

