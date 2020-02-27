Boko Haram/ISWAP: It is Time to Cheer Our Military to Final Victory – Progressives Congress

The Progressive Nigerian People’s Congress (PNPC) has called on Nigerians to rally behind the military in its final push to victory in the war against terrorism.

Whilst giving special kudos to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen TY Buratai for his gallantry and leadership, PNPC passed a vote of confidence on the Service Chiefs.

The group gave the charge at a world press conference held in Lagos on Thursday, acknowledging the spate of insecurity and appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian Military.

In a statement signed by President, Desmond Abiona, the progressive Nigerians reiterated that some selfish elements are in bed with criminal gangs to perpetuate criminality in parts of the country.

The group, however, urged Nigerians resist these conspirators and show support for the military in its final walk to victory.

Read full statement below:

You are all warmly welcomed to this World Press Conference organized by the Progressive Nigerian People’s Congress, a foremost Civil Society Organization dedicated to sustaining the ideals of democracy in Nigeria through the instrument of advocacy and strategic engagement with critical stakeholders in government and the organized private sector.

We are constrained to call this World Press Conference in the light of the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria concerning the politically sponsored insecurity by enemies of the Nigerian state, that have vowed to see to the disintegration of the country by all means necessary.

As a first, we must state in unequivocal terms that the Nigerian Military has been at the forefront of ensuring that the various internal security challenges bedeviling the country are curtailed. This is in addition to the arduous task of preserving the territorial integrity of our country.

We wish to state that the sacrifices of the Nigerian Military in the fight against terrorism has been outstanding and this has elicited commendations from far and near and as such it behooves on well-meaning Nigerians to imbibe a new attitude devoid of sentiments to that of patriotism towards the efforts of the Nigerian Military. It is consequently our considered opinion that such disposition by the generality of Nigerians would spur the Nigerian Military to defeat the terror gangs and their sponsors that have elected to destabilize Nigeria.

The Progressive Nigerian People’s Congress, as a stakeholder in the Nigerian cause and one conversant with the dynamics involved in the security architecture in Nigeria, states that indeed some selfish elements are in bed with criminal gangs to perpetuate criminality in parts of the country.

The case of Borno state provides a vivid example of how some politicians and friends of politicians who have benefited from the Boko Haram crisis in the North East region are not happy with the gains made so far in the fight against terrorism because it is no longer business as usual. They are no longer smiling to the bank with the commonwealth of the people.

We wish to consequently encourage the people of Borno State to rally support for the operations of the Nigerian Military in the state and other parts of North-East Nigeria, which in our opinion would be in their best interest if they are indeed desirous of seeing to the return of peace and tranquility to Borno state and thus creating an atmosphere for sustainable growth and development.

They must resist those few that have been conspiring to destroy the revered Military in operation in North-East Nigeria. This is also applicable to the generality of Nigerians who must see through the gimmick of those that have refused to come to terms with the outcome of the 2019 general elections and have vowed to ensure that Nigeria does not know peace.

The Progressive Nigerian People’s Congress is using this medium to acknowledge the enormous sacrifices of the Service Chiefs in Nigerian, particularly the Chief of Army Staff, who has continued to devise new strategies to curtail and ensure that the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group are confined to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region in furtherance of final clearance operations.

Thus, it behooves on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to appreciate the efforts of the Service Chiefs who have displayed an unalloyed commitment to the restoration of peace and tranquility in North-East Nigeria and other parts of the country. Nigerians must resist the gimmick of a few that have refused to allow peace reign and the few that are using their privileged positions to fan the embers of war.

The Progressive Nigerian People’s Congress is using this medium to state in unequivocal terms that it’s indeed time for Nigerians to cheer our Military to victory in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and other militant and politically sponsored criminal gangs in the country.

The Progressive Nigerian People’s Congress wishes to state that Nigerians are appreciative of the efforts of the Nigerian Military and would continue to extend its prayers and support to the ever-loyal and hardworking troops.

The Progressive Nigerian People’s Congress as an organization would continue to extend its support to the Nigerian Military in our quest for a better, vibrant, and prosperous Nigeria.

I thank you all in attendance, and please accept the assurances of our warmest regards.

