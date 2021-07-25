Boko Haram Kills 7 Cameroonian Soldiers

Boko Haram militants overran an army base in Cameroon’s Far North region on Saturday, killing at least seven soldiers and wounding several others, said military and local sources.

They hit the base in Sagme locality of the region by 4:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, two soldiers and a local resident disclosed.

The militants, well-armed, some of them in military camouflage, arrived in a convoy of six vehicles, one of the soldiers said.

After several hours of fighting, the commander of the military base was killed alongside six of his colleagues.

“The soldiers were very brave and defended strongly.

“It is thanks to them that they were able to repel the attackers and saved more lives,’’ a soldier, who opted for anonymity, disclosed.

The soldier added that casualties on the part of the militants remained unknown. Saturday’s attack was the deadliest on Cameroon army in more than 10 months, according to security reports.

Boko Haram has plagued Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, killing more than 2,000 people, according to security reports.

____

