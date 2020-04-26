modu-sheriff

Boko Haram Kills Five in Modu Sheriff’s Convoy

Boko Haram has killed five persons in the convoy of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

A security source said the terrorists attacked Sheriff’s convoy around Auno, few kilometres to Maiduguri.

The source disclosed that Sheriff was travelling to Maiduguri from Abuja on Thursday evening to take part in the third day post-burial prayer for his father, Galadima Sheriff, who died last week.

He said Sheriff had travelled in a convoy of nine exotic vehicles.

The source added that they (Sheriff convoy) were trailed by the Boko Haram around Auno, adding that the terrorists engaged Sheriff’s escort around 6:30 pm on Thursday, and during the crossfire, two police officers, two civilians and a soldier were killed.

The source said one of the nine vehicles was damaged at Auno as the convoy was rescued by a team of the Rapid Response Squad deployed to Njimtilo to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown.

The source said the terrorists were pushed back by the team of the Rapid Response Squad.

It would be the first time the former governor, frequently threatened by Boko Haram, was being engaged by the terrorist group.

