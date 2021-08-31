Boko Haram Surrender Should be Encouraged – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that there was no need for any controversy over what should be done with Boko Haram fighters who have surrendered to the Nigerian troops.

He said that Boko Haram elements coming out of their trenches to surrender should be seen as a welcome development and should be encouraged so that the insurgency comes to an end. Lawan spoke on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State at the Palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

The Senate President was in the state on a condolence visit to the Monarch who lost his elder brother and also to the family of former foreign affairs minister, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe over the death of his mother-in-law.

Lawan said the repentant insurgents that have no issues should be sanitised and reintegrated into their communities while others that may have issues should be taken through the legal processes.

