Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Base, Abduct IDPs in Borno

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly attacked Kukawa Local Government, a town in Northern Borno State.

According to sources, a military base was targeted during the attack and an unspecified number of civilians may have been abducted.

The attack which occurred on Tuesday comes barely a week after the first set of villagers who have been displaced for many years were returned home to be resettled.

Kukawa, a border town on the fringes of Lake Chad has been a military zone, until the recent return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The controversial Baga town where Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum was attacked is in Kukawa local government-barely 40 kilometers apart.

Zulum during that visit had personally inspected infrastructure and the security ambience before giving approval for the return of civilians.

Community leaders were said to have conducted a head count in order to present an official report with the correct number of missing persons.

Two hundred households consisting of an estimated 1,200 persons were recently returned to the local council by the state government.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, and the military is yet to give an official position on the attack.

Boko Haram has launched series of attacks in the northeast, particularly Borno State killing many and displacing thousands of people despite claims by the military that the terrorists have been decimated.

On July 22, a video surfaced online showing the execution of five persons by masked men in military camouflage, suspected to be Boko Haram fighters.

A voice was heard speaking in Hausa before the execution, saying that the five persons were working for infidels.

The slain persons are believed to be aid workers captured during a raid in Monguno Local Government of Borno State on June 13, 2020.

They include staff of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee and a security guard.

The execution came after the insurgents demanded the sum of 500,000 dollars to release them.

Following their gruesome murder, the United States and United Nations condemned the incidents, expressing sadness.

In a statement issued on July 23, the US Embassy in Nigeria said the five aid workers were working tirelessly to ease the sufferings of millions of Nigerians in the Northeastern part of the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorists in Northeast Nigeria,” the Embassy tweeted on its handle.

