Bomb Planted By Nigerian Army Explodes, Kills Three Soldiers
A roadside bomb planted by the Nigerian Army against Boko Haram insurgents detonated on Thursday, killing three soldiers and wounding several others.
Military sources disclosed that the explosion rocked the entrance of 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari after being triggered by a lightning.
Bodies of the three soldiers confirmed killed in the incident have been evacuated to the military hospital, while those who sustained injuries have been receiving treatments.
A spokesman for the Nigerian Army did not immediately return a request seeking comments about the incident, which came as new military chief Faruk Yahaya began introducing new measures to contain the decade-long insurgency.
