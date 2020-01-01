Boris Johnson Promises a Decade of Prosperity
Boris Johnson called on Britons to put aside their differences and “turn the page” in his 2020 New Year’s message.
The U.K. prime minister said it was time to end the “division, rancor and uncertainty,” in an acknowledgment of the public divide over Brexit.
“Let’s make this the moment when we put the divisions behind us,” he said in a video message.
Johnson, whose Conservative party won a majority in the U.K. election in December, said Britain will leave the European Union by the end of January.
“That oven-ready deal I talked about so much during the election campaign has already had its plastic covering pierced and been placed in the microwave,” he said.
Johnson pledged the 2020s would be “a decade of prosperity and opportunity.” He also promised “no more elections, no more referendums” in the coming year.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.
There are no commentsAdd yours