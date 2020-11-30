Borno Killings: We Need More Military Action, Says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has condemned in the strongest terms, the killing of “about 50” rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Gbajabiamila, who expressed sadness over the killing of the farmers, said the incident had once again brought to the fore the need for more military action against the terrorists.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled, ‘Gbajabiamila condemns killing of Borno rice farmers, calls for more military action against insurgents.’

The Speaker said it was unfortunate that “about 50 of the farmers were killed in a most gruesome manner” at a time the country was focusing on self-sufficiency in rice production.

Gbajabiamila commiserated with the families of the killed farmers as well as the people and Government of Borno State over the sad incident.

The Speaker said the House is determined and ready to provide all necessary support, including the ongoing budgeting process to ensure that funds are allocated for the security agencies to carry out their mandate of wiping out the terrorists.

He said, “It is unfortunate that about 50 of our countrymen lost their lives to the barbaric and inhuman action of the insurgents at this time. This incident is one too many for us as a country. Here were innocent citizens going about their lives of looking for their daily bread to cater for their families; but were murdered in a most gruesome manner.

“Their lives should not go in vain. This should call for more action from our military. As a House, we are ever ready to give them all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents. My heart goes out to the families of the murdered farmers.”

Boko Haram had on Saturday killed the rice farmers in the village near Maiduguri, a farming community in Jere Local Government Area, famous for rice cultivation and local processing.

The terrorists were reported to have first tied up the farmers, who were working in rice fields, before slitting their throats.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.