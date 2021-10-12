BREAKING: AGN Secures Chiwetalu Agu’s Release From DSS Custody

The Actors Guild of Nigeria on Tuesday secured the release of Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, from the Department of State Services on Tuesday.

AGN made this known via a statement on their official Instagram page titled, ‘Chiwetalu Agu released to Actors Guild Of Nigeria.’

The statement signed by the AGN Communication Director, Monalisa Chinda, read, “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior Special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President, Steve Eboh, to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

Agu was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State, for wearing a Biafra outfit while distributing bread and other items to the poor.

The army had accused him of soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra which has been accused of several acts of terrorism. He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.

