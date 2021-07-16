Charles-Soludo

BREAKING: Anambra Election: PDP, APGA in Disarray as INEC Drops Soludo, Ozigbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has published the list of candidates for the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra state.

In the list published on Friday, the electoral umpire, in obedience to orders of court, dropped the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

