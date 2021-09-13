APC-LOGO-17

BREAKING: APC Fixes October 2 to Conduct State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, October 2 to conduct its state congresses across the country.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He added that the party’s leadership has scheduled Wednesday to commence the sale of forms for the exercise.

More to follow…

____

