BREAKING: APC Reps Pass Electoral and PIB Bill, Approve 3% for Host Community Amidst Protest

The House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, maintaining the controversial Clause 52(2) as presented.

The clause allows the Independent National Electoral Commission to determine when, where and how voting and transmission of results will be done.

Clause 52(2) reads, “Voting at an election and transmission of result under this bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the commission.”

Several efforts to seek amendments to the clause had causes crisis in the House, forcing the lawmakers to spend two days on the exercise.

In another development , the House also has adopted the report of the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The report was laid shortly after members of the minority caucus walked out of the chamber in protests against refusal to allow an amendment to Section 52(2) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The report was considered, while the opposition lawmakers were addressing journalists at the Press Centre over the Electoral bill.

Details later…

