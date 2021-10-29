Uche Secondus

BREAKING: Appeal Court Dismisses Secondus’ Application Seeking to Stop PDP Convention

The Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, dismissed an application filed by a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, seeking to stop the party’s special convention slated for Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Details Later…

____

