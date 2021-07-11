signal

BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Emir, 12 Other Family Members in Kaduna

Armed bandits have abducted a second class Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu at his residence in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The bandits also whisked away 12 other family members of the emir including women and children.

The grandson of the emir and traditional title holder of Dan Kajuru, Saidu Musa confirmed the abduction.

He said the incident happened around 12:30 am.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Jalige Mohamed didn’t answer their calls.

Details later.

